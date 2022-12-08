FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Concordia Parish deputies provided a list of safety tips during the meeting held at the Doty Road Community Center. It included: watching your surroundings, reporting issues to authorities and much more.

Lieutenant Greg Jackson said the program provides locals with crucial safety tips.

“If you see something, say something. Be mindful of what’s going on around you. Be watchful of strangers in the community that is lurking through and out.”

Another hot topic discussed was the danger of Fentanyl within the community.

“People in this area have even lost their lives because of it. Sometimes they discover new pill presses where they are pressing the fake pills, and people are losing their lives, especially young people,” explained Jackson.

Jackson encourages residents to speak up and reach out to authorities if they see anything suspicious. He says more patrols will be dispatched if needed.

“As a deter, calls us. We can circulate around the area and identify those that are normally not there and tend to it.”

Antoinette L.Slack was one attendee and says it’s important residents look out for one another..

“So, their eyes may not always be on the streets, but if they have people in the community whose eyes are on the streets that are not afraid to report it, this is something that everybody could do to make everything a better place.”

Lieutenant Jackson said he would like younger residents to attend these meetings.

The next meeting will be held on December 13th. For more information on how to report crimes anonymously, or upcoming meetings, you can reach out to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 336-523.