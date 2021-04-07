Concerts coming to El Dorado MAD Amphitheater this month

EL DORADO, Ar (KTVE/KARD) — The week of March 15th was a year since the amphitheater had been hit hard by the pandemic. MAD has hosted a few events already last month and officials say so far they’ve received positive feedback, and are ready to open up the venue as the state allows.

Some of the events include:

The Side Street Steppers have a live stream on April 9th

Steven Curtis Champman and Big Daddy Weave are hosting an outdoor concert under the stars on Thursday, April 15 at 6:00 pm

Bastrop, Louisiana native, Dylan Scott is having an outdoor concert on Friday, April 23 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for this concert are on sale, tickets are limited.

The Allman Betts Band will have an indoor music concert on Saturday, may at 7:30 pm

The box office is open from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. And of course, you can visit www.eldomad.com for more info.