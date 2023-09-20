RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Rick Godley a Ruston resident has been posting flip the jury signs all over the city. He started what he calls his solo mission to get young voters out and flip the Lincoln Parish Police Jury. Rick created the flip the jury concept after witnessing the ambulance service issue in Lincoln Parish and says the jury failed its people.

Flip the jury is a reminder to voters in Lincoln Parish to remember what jury members do and don’t do and if you don’t like what they do then flip them. Rick Godley, Concerned Ruston Resident

Rick has gone into his own pockets to create these signs and post them all over town in hopes of raising awareness among young voters. He says humor is the best way to keep his message in the minds of the people. Rick believes the older generation needs to step down and give the reigns to the younger generation.