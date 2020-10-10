Community: Send us your storm damage pictures

We’re creating a photo page of storm damage for Hurricane Delta.
We’re asking the community and viewers to send us pictures of the storm damage to add to this archive.
If you’d like to submit a picture, email us at KARDDigitalMedia@nexstar.tv or message our facebook group here.
Please include the location of the picture and your name if you would like credit for the image.
