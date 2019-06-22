Community rallies together for 8-year-old with cancer

When two brothers heard Colton Bellard's story, they knew they had to help

WEST MONROE, La. (6/22/19)–

A sea of blue shirts took over the Backyard Street Pub Saturday in West Monroe. The people sporting these shirts are all part of “Colton’s Crew”. They came together to raise money for Colton Bellard, an 8-year-old from Monroe who was diagnosed with cancer in March.

“He is the most outgoing little boy. He never tells a lie, that’s our big thing with him. He’s always smiling and he tells the truth about everything,” said Miranda Blazier, Colton’s aunt.

Colton’s family has rallied around him these last few months, but they aren’t the only ones. Brothers Trey Vocker and Chris Corrent heard about Colton’s condition on social media. His story hit close to home for the pair, and they decided to put this benefit together to help.

“Kind of, I guess touched my heart a little bit. You know, my little brother had a brain tumor and we had to travel back and forth to Saint Jude’s a lot,” said event organizer Trey Vocker.

Vocker’s brother Chris was 5-years-old when he was diagnosed. He remembers vividly just how difficult that battle was.

“It was rough…it was rough. I got picked on a little bit for not having hair,” said event organizer and cancer survivor Chris Corrent.

Chris says he knows what Colton is going through and knew he had to help.

“I had radiation, which I know Colton is having a tough deal but I fought and fought and fought through it. Actually, my last radiation treatment was on my 7th birthday,” said Corrent.

The brothers contacted Colton’s family and teamed up with Backyard Street Pub for the benefit. All proceeds from mini-golfing, going directly to Colton.

Colton had to miss the event because he’s getting treatment, but his family and the community want him to know he is loved.

“We hope he gets well and we love him a lot,” said Emily Blazier, Colton’s cousin.

“Colton’s Crew” t-shirts are on sale for $15 dollars each.

All proceeds and donations will go directly to his family to help with travel and treatment costs. To donate or buy a t-shirt, email Chris Corrent at Lilc2135@hotmail.com or Miranda Blazier at miranda.blazier@gmail.com.