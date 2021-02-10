Community pillar, Sue Nicholson, set to retire

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Her careers span nearly 3 decades, starting off at the West Monroe Chamber of Commerce, now working with the Monroe Chamber of Commerce. Sue Nicholson has a large legacy to look back on as she gets ready to retire.

She began at the West Monroe Chamber of Commerce back in 1994. In her time there, she worked with Mayor Norris to help establish places like restaurant row, the Ike Hamilton Expo Center while also expanding the chamber itself.

“So rebuilding it and making it and making it a vibrant organization that represented the community was just a phenomenal opportunity” Nicholson, President & C.E.O. of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce said.

She then moved across the river, where she assisted in aiding Louisiana businesses during Hurricane Katrina, the Great Recession and the pandemic. She’s worked in projects like the airport terminal, sewage and storm water drainage, with her biggest accomplishment being the Kansas lane extension.

“So, fostering that voice of business in the community and being part of all of these projects, and you know, it sometimes me when we got back and kind of think of the inventory, you know ohh, I helped with that or was a part of this.” She says. “It’s is now to a point where once they move utilities it’s ready to go to construction. So that one I feel like I have real skin in the game on that in keeping it going forward.”

She’s thankful for the wonderful opportunity these careers offered her.

“Whoever comes in behind me will enjoy this really great, stable organization.” she says.

Nicholson also says she doesn’t have a lot planned after she officially retires. however, she says she’s going to make her family a top priority. She will remain as President & C.E.O. of the chamber until she officially retires on May 31st of this year. It is not known who will be replacing her yet.