UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and members of the Union Parish community came together to spread awareness.

A Candlelight Vigil was held by the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team based in Farmerville.

They paid tribute to those who lost their lives to domestic violence. Candles were lit as the names of those who lost their lives to domestic violence were called one by one.

“On March 22nd of 2005 I lost my mom to domestic violence,” said Latisha Baker, who lost her mother to domestic violence.

Latisha Baker says she was only 27 years old when she lost her mother.

“It was a great change of life. A drastic change, really,” said Baker.

Latisha drove from Little Rock to come to this event so she could help raise awareness. She joined the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team almost a decade ago. She says it has helped her move forward.

“It means a lot to me. Just remembering her and keeping her alive and just knowing that we are here for other families to support them with whatever they are going through,” said the Baker.

It’s the same support she received from the non-profit “Domestic Abuse Resistance Team.”

Jackie Hill, the director, has known Latisha and her mother for decades. Hill, who lost her sister to domestic violence – says she is passionate about helping victims and survivors.

Hill told KTVE it’s important to highlight the issue because it affects men, women and children.

“Domestic violence knows no boundaries. It’s tragic to me and a little heartbreaking,” said Hill.

Hill has directed the program for almost a decade. She says she will dedicate her life to helping victims and families for as long as she can.

“When a woman has the courage to reach out and fix the problem, I think she should be applauded for that instead of being criticized or stigmatized for doing that.”



The Domestic Abuse Resistance Team provides services throughout 7 different parishes. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence you can reach out to the organization at http://www.dartla.org/ or call at (318) 251-2255.