Monroe community leaders and residents respond to recent gun violence

The number of victims keeps climbing, the violence doesn’t seem to cease and those in the City of Monroe are desperate for an end.

“It’s real senseless, it’s real crazy, we need to get better around here,” said resident David Collins.

There have been four shootings in the last three weeks. Three people have died and there are several victims. Most recently gunfire rang out on Sunday on South 4th street and at Kingsway Apartments.

“I done went through it before, it’s a pain that you’ll never get rid of. It’s a pain that’ll never leave.” Collins on the loss of his mother to gun violence on Mother’s Day 2016

Back in 2017, the City of Monroe hired a crime consultant for $25,000 to help the city come up with a plan for crime prevention. City officials told us in a statement Tuesday that the consultant “Fulfilled his contractual obligations.” NBC 10/FOX 14 reached out to Monroe Police Chief Eugene Ellis for an interview but he is dealing with a family emergency.

However, District 3 councilmember Juanita Woods says this isn’t something that can be fixed by law enforcement.

“The people that are in the community that’s seeing these kinds of activities going on I need you to come forward. You’re not going to suffer any repercussions or retaliation.” Juanita Woods, Monroe District 3

Woods is pleading with her constituents for help and residents simply want to know when the violence will end.

“Y’all need to come forward. Give these people some closure,” said Collins.

“In order for us to fix it, you’ve got to tell us who’s doing it,” said Woods.