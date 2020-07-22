Community gives ideas for name change of Robert E. Lee Junior High School

MONROE, La (07/22/20) — Robert E. Lee Junior High School now has a committee to help with the process of the school’s name change.

Earlier today, we spoke to the community to hear their thoughts on the name change and if they had any suggestions for a new name. Many people we spoke to didn’t know the name of Robert E. Lee Junior High School was up for debate, but some say a change is needed.

“I mean I think it’s necessary just because the history and everything that’s associated with that. We could definitely change it to something better,” said John Garett Smith, Monroe Resident.

“I want people to feel comfortable with history and if they want to tear it down because it’s still offensive in this day and time…I understand,” said Chris Tyler, Monroe Resident.

Suggestions given range from preserving Monroe’s history, “I wish it would be Monroe related or something like that. You know something that showcases the history of Monroe. Maybe a prominent business leader or something like that in Monroe’s history,” said Smith.

To using other schools in the area, “Maybe if they name it Neville Junior something like that would be comfortable for me. Or Lexington Middle School, you know who knows,” said Tyler.

One woman wants to honor a family member who worked at Lee Junior High before he passed away.

“Yes because he worked so hard at that school. He’s not with us anymore, but I think his family would be so proud,” said Augustine Cann, Monroe Resident.

While the name change is up for discussion, one resident says it’s still a part of history.

“If it makes people happy, great. I just feel like you know history is history. It is what it is. Either accept what the history is; quit trying to change it,” said Tyler.

If you would like to submit a name suggestion, go to the Monroe City School’s website here, email leejunior@mcschools.net, or speak to a committee member no later than July 26th.

Committee members are

Marie Brown

Ben Peters

Dr. Talitha Elliott

Dr. Pamela Saulsberry

Donniel Hooter

Stewart Shelby

Sandie Lollie

Hilary Sirmon

Christine Michener

David Sorrell

John Navarro

Shelton Spivey

They will be having a community meeting on July 27th, 2020 at 6 pm at Lee Junior High School. If you attend the meeting, here are some guidelines: