KTVE/KARD— Take a look at community events happening this week into the weekend in Ouachita Parish:

In February 2021, the world said goodbye to Shirley the Asian Elephant. Shirley spent 22 years in Monroe and in that time, she became a city icon. Shirley was living at the elephant sanctuary in Tennessee at the time of her death; she was 72. Following Shirley’s death, Lissy Sanders Compton and Mr. P’s Tees designed a t-shirt in her honor and sold it to raise money for both the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo and the Elephant Sanctuary. The City of Monroe has announced that they were able to raise $24,705, meaning the zoo and the sanctuary will each get a check for $12, 352. A check presentation will take place today (Wednesday) at 12:30 P.M. At the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

Happening Thursday, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell will host a “Mayor’s walk and talk”.

The walk and talk will be from 5 P.M. To 6 P.M. At the walking track at Riverbend Community Health Park, located directly behind the West Monroe Community Center. The public is encouraged to take a few laps around the track with Mayor Mitchell and learn more about what is happening in the city of West Monroe. Walk and talk events are part of the city of West Monroe’s initiative to “Take west Monroe to the next level.”

This Saturday, Kiroli Park is having yoga in the park at the bandstand with live music. It’s a $10 donation for the Kiroli Foundation and will benefit the construction of the old conservatory at the park. Yoga starts at 10 am on Saturday, April 10, and runs for roughly an hour.

Have you started spring cleaning? Ouachita Green is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event this weekend…This is an opportunity to properly throwing away dangerous materials like paints, chemicals, plastic, batteries, and other materials. This helps make sure the dangerous materials stay out of our waterways and natural environments. The event is happening this Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

It will be at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center on 501 Mane Street in West Monroe.