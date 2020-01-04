COMMUNITY ACTIVITY: Get your passport filled for Monroe’s Museum Month

MONROE,LA (1/04/20)– As winter break comes to an end, work and school is right around the corner. However, that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. For the first time ever, The Monroe City Council has designated January as Museum Month Monroe.



“It brings people in. It gives people an opportunity to see what we have to offer here at our community and all the fun that we have,” said Melissa Saye, Director of NELA Children’s Museum.

Here’s how it works. You’ll be given a passport and that’s where the fun begins. From there, every museum you stop by throughout the month of January, you’ll get a stamp on your passport for the visit.

There are 10 museums that can be found in your passport. Including the Monroe Zoo and the Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Once you receive six stamps, you’ll get a gift and your name will be put into a drawing for a chance to win a grand prize.



“They are learning a little but always having fun. For me personally, it’s always a great win-win for us,” said Saye.



The fun doesn’t stop there. All ten attractions will offer discounts, after-hour activities, and even special events throughout the month of January.

Each museum offers something different, ranging from art to military memorabilia.



“I think we have to remember our veterans because they actually fought for the freedom we have today,” said Kaye Wilken, Chennault Aviation & Military Museum Coordinator.



Museum Month Monroe allows the community to discover and support local museums in the community.



“[The museums are] only here because the community supports it. It’s a great town and a great month to come visit a museum,” said Saye.



So whether you’re wanting to learn something new or simply looking for a new adventure, there’s something fun for everyone.

BELOW IS LIST OF LOCATIONS AND ACTIVITIES:

Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum:

Through January 21: An exhibition of Wandering Spirits: African Wax Prints.

Masur Museum of Art:

Thursday, January 9: Artist Talk with Jay Davis at 6:30 pm with free admission.

January 11: an animation class from 1 pm-4 pm for $65.

Biedenharn Museum and Gardens:

Friday, January 10: Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Gown Exhibit Public Opening Reception and children’s art activity from 5pm-7pm.

Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge:

Saturday, January 11: Full Moon Campfire Program with S’mores at 6:30 pm with free admission.

Bry Gallery at ULM:

Beginning January 13: Special exhibition open during gallery hours.

Precious Legacy Archives and Museum:

Saturday, January 18: Museum tour from 10am-2pm and a challah demonstration from 2-4pm.

Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo:

All Month: Group rate admission to anyone presenting or requesting a Museum Month Passport.

Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum:

All month: $1.00 off admission

Chennault Aviation and Military Museum:

January 13th: Meet and Greet with book signing by a local veteran from 5pm-7pm.