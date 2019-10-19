COMMUNITY: 50 volunteers cleaned up Coleman Avenue in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, LA (10/19/19)– An event as old as time is continued today for it’s 10th year. As young and old gathered for a Community Team Up 2 Clean Up event on Coleman Avenue in West Monroe.



Keep West Monroe Beautiful and Ouachita Green took their efforts to Coleman Avenue Saturday morning. After multiple members of the community reached out saying the area needed some cleaning. After working for many hours, 50 volunteers cleaned from Endom Bridge down all the way down to Bancroft Blvd.



“We really just want to make a difference in our community, we see a need and we fill that need. We’ve seen members in the community passing by, their all smiling, loving, thankful that we are out here doing this today,” said Aundi Brown, Keep West Monroe Beautiful.



Organizers will be hosting America Recycle Day on November 9th at the Civic Center.