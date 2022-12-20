CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Police Jury hosted a Ouachita Parish Broadband Initiative at the Calhoun Civic Club where local officials announced Comcast as the main service provider.

Comcast officials told members of the Ouachita Parish community that the company had been awarded a $ 3 million GUMBO grant to help provide services to 357 households within the Ouachita Parish area.

“We’re very aggressive. We have Ouachita Citizen and Valiant Committee,” said Ouachita Parish Juror, Larry Bratton. “It is very aggressive in working on the issues we have with being able to serve everybody worldwide web services. So, reach out to us if you have questions or concerns or anything like that. You can reach out to us at the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, Ouachita Parish Libraries, or the Ouachita Citizen Advisory Committee.”