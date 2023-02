A vessel sink adds a unique touch but needs a special faucet to accommodate its high sides.

COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia Heights Water will be temporarily shut off due to the gas company making repairs to their line.

The following areas affected include:

Adams Street

McQuerry

Nunn

Chase

Radio Road

Calhoun Street

The repair is scheduled to last for approximately 5 to 6 hours.