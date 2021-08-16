College students are back at school as the statewide mask mandate continues

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Mask mandate will remain in place until september 1st, and both Louisiana Delta Community College and ULM officials say they will continue to reinforce mask restrictions for all vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

“Students are responding well to the mask mandate.

I think they understand the seriousness of the situation.” Says LDCC executive director of enrollment management, Cyrus Vance.

And Louisiana Delta Community College students seem to have adjusted to the new norm..just

fine.

“With everything going on I can understand why they are doing it to keep everyone safe. I mean it is hard because I can’t really speak close to people I care about , but if it’s keeping them safe, I’m okay with it.” Says LDCC student, Michael Johnson.

For the freshman year student, he says, at the end of the day is all about the college experience

“Just meeting new people and putting this behind me. first college experience so it’s pretty exciting.” Says Johnson.

Meanwhile, ULM Vice President of Student Affairs, Valerie Fields, says, although all students are aware of following these mask restrictions when entering the building, she says she hopes everyone will still enjoy the academic year.

“We would like for them to experience as much normalcy as possible. We want them to enjoy the activities we have for them this week.” Says Fields.

“And we also want them to make sure they’re focusing on their academics just as you mentioned.” She says.

For second year senior, Briana Sam, she says mask protection on campus is crucial.

“Honestly this kind of restrictions are what you need so people don’t just free fly but the mask mandates. I feel like it is very crucial especially in the delta.” Says Sam.

Dr. Fields says Covid-19 vaccinations and testing will be available for all students, faculty and staff starting Tuesday August 17th. For more information you’re advised to go to the covid-19 ULM website.