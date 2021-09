CYPRESS, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- A Caddo Parish man was arrested on Sunday, September 19, after he was caught operating a stolen Monroe Fire Department vehicle in Natchitoches Parish, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

Louisiana State Police, Troop-E Alexandria contacted NATCOM 911 Center requesting NPSO Deputies to be on the lookout for a stolen burgundy-colored 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, fully marked with a light bar and decals owned by the Monroe Fire Department traveling northbound on La. Hwy 1 near Cloutierville.