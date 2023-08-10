COLUMBIA, La (KTVE/KARD)– The hype around the recently released Barbie movie continues to make history, and if you’re a fan of all things Barbie, then there’s a collection for you.

Tara Daniel, with Estate Sales by Tara, tells us about a collection of over 300 Barbie dolls. “We have over 300 Barbies that we know of here at the house. There are ones in cases that date all the way back to the 1960s.”

Daniel explained more about the collection. “The homeowner collected Barbies; she loved all things Barbie. She had Barbie’s friends, Ken and Skipper, the boxes, and the cases that the clothes would go in. If it was Barbie, you name it; it’s probably here.”

Daniel explained some of the collectible and vintage dolls available. “So, one of the ones that’s a pretty good collectible is the I love Lucy one. She’s pretty neat. Another one that’s pretty neat is the Coca-Cola cheerleading Barbie, and she actually has Ken’s jacket on, so I think that’s pretty cool.”

If you’re interested in the collection, you can check it out on Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Columbia, Louisiana.