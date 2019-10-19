Coleman seeks justice one month after the death of Christopher Coleman

One month after the shooting death of Christopher Coleman, his family says justice has still not been served. As a result, the Coleman family took to the streets and held a protest Friday to raise awareness.

Monroe police say Coleman was shot and killed last month off of Winnsboro Road in Monroe. They arrested Leontarrius Smith and Lemarktris Alexander on charges related to Coleman’s death; both have since been released.

Coleman’s sister says they need to be back behind bars, “If you clean the crime scene up, you got something to hide. You got rid of the guns and the evidence so they didn’t have nothing to go by. So we want some justice, these boys need to be in jail,” said Shawnta Coleman.

If nothing is solved locally Coleman says she’s going to head to Baton Rouge to speak with the attorney general.