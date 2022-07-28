ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case homicide.

Harold Carmouche, 37 was gunned down on June 6, 2021 while traveling on I-10 near Rayne.

Investigators say a dark colored vehicle pulled up alongside his and opened fire killing Carmouche and injuring two others.

Its been one year and no arrest have been made leaving his family begging for answers.

They say his murder has rocked the entire family, but no one has been more impacted than his 6-year-old daughter, Harley who was only 4 when her daddy was killed.

“At first, I was sad when my mommy told me my dad got shot. It made my heart break. But one thing my mommy told me is my dad is an angel, and he’s always watching me,” Harley, now 6-years-old, said.

While Harley knows her dad is still with her in spirit, it doesn’t make it easier.

“I love him, and I miss him. I wish he could come back to me, but he can’t,” she said.

Carmouche’s sisters say they’re frustrated that no one has been charged with his murder.

“Somebody knows something, and y’all not talking. He has 6 children, including Harley here who just misses him so much. They’re babies, and they’re crying,” Lena Lewis, Carmouche’s sister, said.

Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office say they believe there are people who know something about Carmouche’s murder. Detectives are asking them to do the right thing and report it.

“Come forward and have a heart,” Felicia Carmouche, Harold’s sister, said.

“We’re never giving up. We’re not. God is going to get us justice. We’re going to get it in his timing,” Lena Lewis added.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-tips or download the Acadia Parish Sheriff Office’s P3 app on your phone to report your tip anonymously.

You can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.