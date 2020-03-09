Cockerel Creek Bridge on LA 151 to close, expected to reopen in April

WEST MONROE, La. — The Cockerel Creek Bridge on LA 151 will close on Monday, March 10, 2020, for repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The bridge, which sits approximately 0.3 miles south of the Ouachita/Union parish line, will be closed to all through traffic.

LA DOTD says that the detour route can be accessed using routes LA 150, LA 145, and I-20.

The bridge is expected to remain closed until Friday, April 10, 2020.

