Coast Guard rescues 3 adults, 1 child from ‘Cajun Made’ shrimping vessel near Biloxi, Mississippi

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A boat crew from the U.S. Coast Guard rescued four passengers early Saturday morning from a commercial shrimping vessel taking on water near Biloxi, Mississippi.

Three adults and one child were recovered safely without any medical concerns after watchstanders received a report around 4:30 a.m. that the vessel Cajun Made was taking on water reportedly at a high rate of speed approximately a half mile offshore in Biloxi, a press release states.

The vessel capsized shortly after the Coast Guard crew arrived on scene, but the boat crew was able to safely recover all four passengers from the water, the release says.

All four passengers were evaluated by awaiting emergency medical services.