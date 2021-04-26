Coast Guard establishes Unified Command for Seacor Power response

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew members attempt to throw a hammer at the hull of the SeaCor Power. The crew was attempting to make contact with potential survivors inside the vessel. . The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

HOUMA, La (KLFY) — The U.S. Coast Guard has established a Unified Command in response to the Seacor Power incident that occurred on April 13, according to a press release from the Coast Guard Eighth District.

According to the National Response Team, a Unified Command is formed when a response to an incident requires a multi-agency or multi-jurisdictional approach and the leadership of an Incident Command System is expanded into a Unified Command.

The Unified Command, comprised of representatives from the Coast Guard and Seacor Marine, engaged in person for the salvage and wreck removal, including the safe removal of fuel and oil, for the Seacor Power incident.

The command is comprised of Coast Guard Capt. Wade Russell and Joseph Ruiz, a general manager with Seacor Marine.

The 234-foot lift vessel was carrying a max potential of 35,000 gallons of fuel, lube oil, hydraulic, and waste oil. There are no reported impacts to wildlife, and responders will continue to assess as work progresses.

Underground oil lines are not compromised and are being monitored.

There is an approximate one-mile safety zone around the scene to include a Federal Aviation Administration temporary flight restriction, and a marine safety information bulletin is being broadcasted.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Coast Guard are investigating the incident.