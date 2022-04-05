WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to a Facebook post, the Downsville Community Charter School will be closed on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, following severe weather.

There are many trees down, electrical wires down and punctured gas lines. If you leave your home, please be careful. I have had multiple reports of people not being able to get out of their neighborhoods in the Downsville area. Downsville Community Charter School Executive Director Anthony Cain

Should we learn of any more school or business closures, we will update this article and our social media.