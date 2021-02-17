Cleco: 20,000 without power due to freezing rain and ice

Approximately 20,000 Cleco customers across Louisiana are without power due to freezing rain and ice that began this afternoon, according to a press release by the company.

“Several of the parishes we serve are currently experiencing freezing rain and ice from a second winter storm, and with temperatures expected to remain near or below freezing for most of the day, more power outages are likely,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “As conditions deteriorate, we are asking customers to avoid unnecessary travel, operate generators outside in well-ventilated areas and stay away from downed power lines.”

Reasons for power outages during ice and snow:

Trees can become heavy and brittle due to the accumulation of ice and snow, breaking and falling onto Cleco’s system.

Power lines and other equipment can become damaged due to the weight of ice and snow on the system.

Safety tips:

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.



Power Outages as of 1:30 p.m.