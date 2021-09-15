CLEAR THE SHELTER!: The popular pet drive is back! Local shelters in Monroe work together to find homes for animals in need

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE and KARD are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, the nationwide pet adoption drive kicked off August 23rd and runs until Sept. 19th, where shelters are helping find forever homes for animals in need.

River Cities Humane Society for Cats are partnered up with Clear The Shelter event to make it easier for people who are looking to adopt cats and kittens with waived or discounted adoption fees.

Amber Meeves, of the River Cities Human Society, says their mission behind the pet adoption drive is to make sure every animal that leaves the shelter is spayed and neutered to help reduce pet overpopulation.

“Adoption is great most of them come already fully vetted, they’ve got their shot, they’re microchipped, spayed, neutered, a whole cost you don’t have to pay for already. Its all factored in and we can tell you their temperament and what you’re kind already getting into,” says Meeves.

The River Cities pet drive will be taking place at PetSmart this Saturday, September 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. located near the Pecanland Mall in Monroe, Louisiana.