Mississippi city seeks cleanup plan from owners of tornado-damaged homes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — (6/30/19) Owners of more than 25 tornado-damaged homes in a Mississippi city must present repair plans or face city action.

The Commercial Dispatch reports letters were mailed earlier in June to owners of Columbus structures damaged by a Feb. 23 twister.

Code Enforcement Officer Tomarris Jones says the letters went to residents whose homes were more than 50% damaged by the tornado. Jones says 12 residents have responded.

Resident Major Andrews III, though, says the letter just made him mad. He says residents have few options “when we don’t have a dime.”

Owners must present plans to repair or demolish homes by Monday. If not, the city of Columbus will begin legal action. That could end with the city paying for work and attaching a lien to the property.

Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com

