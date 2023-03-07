MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city’s Chief Legal Officer announced that 20 additional hours of video in the Tyre Nichols case could be released as early as Wednesday.

While giving an update on the internal investigation of the Tyre Nichols case Tuesday, Jennifer Sink announced that the city’s administrative investigation is complete. They have had hearings for all of the employees, and they are now ready to release additional information to the public.

Sink said they plan to upload 20 hours of police video and audio Wednesday afternoon. It will be released the same way the original footage was released in late January. The Director of Communications will release the link to the series of videos publicly.

Aside from footage, the city will also release redacted records related to the charges and administrative investigations against those involved.

Overall, the investigation resulted in four Memphis Fire Department personnel being administratively charged and 13 Memphis Police Department personnel being administratively charged.

Of the 13 MPD officers, seven have been terminated, three suspended, two had charges dismissed and one resigned, Sink said.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died three days after he was beaten by officers in a Jan. 7 traffic stop near his parents’ home in Hickory Hill. The incident was caught on police video.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were all terminated by the Memphis Police Department on January 21. They are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping. The unit those officers belonged to, known as the SCORPION Unit, was disbanded shortly after Nichols’ death.

All entered pleas of not guilty.

Former Memphis Fire EMT Robert Long, who was on the scene the night Tyre Nichols was found beaten by police, testified Friday in front of the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board.

Long said the fire unit had been dispatched for an assault on an officer. After the EMTs got there, Long said an MPD officer told him he’d been pepper sprayed by his partner, but they had a person in custody who may need their help.

“MPD is leaning over the patient in his face saying loudly that the patient is not going anywhere and that they’re not going to uncuff him, impeding patient care,” Long said.

The board voted to keep Long’s summary suspension in effect and will receive a full hearing at a later date.