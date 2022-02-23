WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announced they have been given a grand from the Delta Regional Authority for just under $400,000 dollars for improvements tot he sewer system in the Cypress/Slack Street area.

According to the city, they will receive $398,954 to improve the sanitary sewer system and remove blockages and overflows from the Cypress/Slack Street area.

“These grant funds will be used to make necessary improvements to aging infrastructure along the Cypress Street corridor in the heart of the City of West Monroe,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “In recent years, this corridor has seen a rebirth with new and expanding businesses. Upgrades to the sanitary sewer system in this area will ensure future economic growth and development along the city’s central business core.”

According to the city, Mayor Mitchell says she is grateful to the DRA, the DRA Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman Leslie Durham, and the regions federal delegations for supporting projects that boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Louisiana communities, businesses, and residents.

Additional details about Delta Regional Authority and other grant awards can be found in DRA’s full press release here.