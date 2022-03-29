WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, the City of West Monroe will host a Spring Poster Contest. Students in grades K through 5 are encouraged to enter this year’s contest using the theme “Keep West Monroe Cleaner and Greener!”

Entries are due Friday, April 1, 2022, and they can be dropped off at the West Monroe City Hall. Entries may be submitted on a standard sheet of paper, and must include the student’s name, school, and grade on the back.

For more in formation, contact Keep West Monroe Beautiful at Info@KWMB.LA.