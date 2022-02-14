WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe will host a Cultural District Informational meeting on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 5:30 PM. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide more information about the two Louisiana Cultural Districts that are located in the City of West Monroe which are the newly-expanded West Monroe Cultural District and the newly-created South Riverfront Cultural District.

All residents, property owners, developers, and community champions are invited to attend.