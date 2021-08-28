City of West Monroe tells residents to be patient and hospitable as they welcome evacuees

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe tells their residents to be hospitable and patient as there will be slight change as evacuees come to town.

As evacuees make their way from South Louisiana to North Louisiana, the City of West Monroe warns their residents that it may be longer lines, and limited items available for purchase at stores and gas station.

The City of West Monroe says, as the Louisiana coast braces for the storm’s impact, let’s continue to pray for our south Louisiana neighbors.

For more storm information click here.