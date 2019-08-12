City of West Monroe receives Energy Conservation Award

WEST MONROE, La. – (8/12/19) The City of West Monroe Sparta Reuse Facility received highest honors this year at the Louisiana Rural Association’s Annual Awards Banquet when the facility was named the 2019 Energy Conservation System of the Year for North Louisiana.

The award was presented on July 17 at LRWA’s 34th Annual Training and Technical Conference held in Lake Charles.

The LRWA Awards Program was established to recognize the outstanding efforts of Rural Water and Wastewaster Systems and their personnel. Of all the systems, operators and office personnel across the state, the City of West Monroe Sparta Reuse Facility was selected as this year’s winner for its dedication to helping maintain a cleaner environment through its efforts in the wastewater industry in the state of Louisiana.

The West Monroe Sparta Reuse Facility has been open since 2012 and helps to replenish the Sparta Aquifer, which provides drinking water to 17 parishes in Louisiana. The facility takes wastewater from West Monroe and West Ouachita No. 5 Sewer District and cleans it for industrial use. Specifically, the facility sends 5 million gallons daily to Graphic Packaging International.

LRWA is a nonprofit organization established in 1978 to aid small water and wastewater systems through training and on-site technical assistance.