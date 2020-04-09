City of West Monroe provides updates to the public

WEST MONROE – West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell has announced the following updates to the public.

City of West Monroe offices will be closed on Friday, April 10 for Good Friday. City offices will reopen on Monday, April 13 at 8 a.m.

The West Monroe City Council will meet on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. Due to social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be broadcast via You Tube. The public can view the meeting atwww.westmonroe.com/council. A meeting agenda can be found on the City’s web site. Comments on matters related to the agenda can be emailed to mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov. All comments should be received by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. Comments will be presented during the “Public Comments” portion of the meeting.

Beginning next week, Mayor Mitchell will implement a “Neighborhood Walk and Talk” through City of West Monroe neighborhoods. Mayor Mitchell and select Department Heads will walk through various neighborhoods and visit with residents at a distance to hear their concerns and needs. Next week’s “Neighborhood Walk and Talk” schedule will be:

Wednesday, April 15 – Highland Park, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 16 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., neighborhoods south of West Monroe High School/eastof N. 7th Street

Thursday, April 16 – Riverbend area, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 17 – Sunshine Heights, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.Mayor Mitchell reminds the public to continue practicing proper hygiene and social distancing recommendations. Residents are strongly encouraged to do their part to save lives.The City of West Monroe encourages the public to exercise patience and tolerance at this time.

As this is an ever-changing situation, additional updates from the City of West Monroe can be found online at www.westmonroe.com or www.facebook.com/CityofWestMonroe

