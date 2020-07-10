City of West Monroe invites public to view Downtown Master Plan

WEST MONROE (07-10-2020)-– The community is invited to attend one of two public updates to view the City of West Monroe’s Downtown Streetscape Master Plan.

The Downtown Streetscape Master Plan is the culmination of months of research, planning and design. The plan was funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and led by Alchemy Community Transformations, a McClure Placemaking team.

Two public updates will be held on Tuesday, July 14 to present the Downtown Streetscape Master Plan. The updates will take place on:

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 8:30 a.m.

Downtown West Monroe 111 Cotton Street

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

6 p.m. (prior to West Monroe City Council meeting) West Monroe City Hall

2305 N. 7th Street, West Monroe

Social distancing measures will be put into place for both sessions. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face masks. For those not wanting to attend in person, an online option will be available for the 8:30 a.m. session. The meeting link will be posted on the City of West Monroe’s Facebook page and website at www.cityofwestmonroe.com.

For more information about the Downtown Streetscape Master Plan, please contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov

