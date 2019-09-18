City of West Monroe hosts visioning session

The first of two visioning sessions that are being held this week took place at the West Monroe Convention Center. The sessions are open to the public.

These sessions are a way of letting the citizens of West Monroe decide what they would like to see in the downtown area in the near future.



The city of West Monroe is asking the for input in imagining what the city could look like, whether it deals with infrastructure, arts and culture, or just a specific business. Mayor Staci Mitchell says it is important for the city to have the public’s feedback.



“I hope they understand the process of the plan. Understand maybe why things may be done and why things may not be done,” Mayor Mitchell said. “How things will work with the plan, because just getting the plan then we will be looking for funding opportunities and how will we pay for this.”

If you didn’t have time to go out to tonight’s visioning session, the second session will be tomorrow morning from 8 to 9:30 at the Rialto on Trenton street.