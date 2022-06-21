WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Incumbent Mayor, Staci Mitchell and all the five members of the Board of Alderman have officially sworn-in on Tuesday, June 21.

Representing District 3, Rodney Welch, was officially sworn in becoming the first West Monroe African American elected to the West Monroe Board of Alderman.

“That was the first time, probably, I was about to get emotional. To see the work of people that came before me, people like Larry Jackson, Ted Richards. People that actually fall for voter act protection in West Monroe and voter rights.”

Welch says he plans to focus on his projects he is campaigning on hoping to keep bringing hope and inspiration to generations to come.

“Economic development, housing for affordable housing as well as building those business relationships with the government with both local and state officials,” said Rodney. “I’m black history, as well as being able to be an example for others to follow and say ‘If Rodney did it, I can definitely do it also’.”

Meanwhile, incumbent mayor Staci Mitchell took oath of office for her second term. She says she feels humble to continue serving the citizens of West Monroe.

“I feel very honored. I’m thankful to the people of West Monroe, but more honored and humbled to serve as the mayor, I’m very proud.”

Mitchell says her second term will focus on continuing more development projects.

“We are going to keep working. We are going to continue the projects making sure that things get done, and making West Monroe a better place for people in business to be.”

Both the mayor and all members of the Board of Alderman will officially begin their new term in office on July 1, 2022.