City of West Monroe hosts a tree dedication at Lazarre Park

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD) – Twelve trees were donated to Lazarre and Riverbend Community Park where each tree represented each month of the year.

The tribute of planting a tree also remembers loved ones who passed away during 2020 and 2021. Family members had the opportunity to step forward and say the names of their lost loved ones.

“My mother was wonderful. An awesome lady who brought three kids. Raised us in a Christian household, and we still have those Christian values.” Says one family member, Renee Shaw.

The tree is a representation. The oak tree, as almighty the oak tree is, is a representation of the strength of our loved ones who have passed.” Says Shaw.