West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Construction for a new West Monroe sports complex is officially underway.

West Monroe City officials broke ground Thursday morning at 500 Mane St. to take the initial steps of what will become the new West Monroe New Indoor Sports Center.

“It’s just so exciting . We’re all about making West Monroe a place where people in business want to be.” Says mayor of West Monroe, Staci Mitchell.

The $6 million financial investment project is estimated to bring over 190,000 visitors annually, and create 300, both full and part-time, jobs in the area. The city says they hope to bring a major economic impact in the community.

“It is so much more than just a big building. An annual economic impact of $21.5 million on our community.” Says Mitchell.

“This project shows that all kinds of people from all over Northeast Louisiana in our community are coming together. They see the value of it, and we’re all taking West Monroe to the next level.” She explained.

The West Monroe Sports and Events project will be a 110,000 square feet building and it will consist of 8 harwood basketball courts including a lot of other different types of sports and events for more youth opportunity.

“I think it’s a great aspect of our city. This is a great opportunity for us to get together and play, and get together and do stuff that brings us together like sports.” Says a West Monroe high school student, Peyton Hornsby.

“It’s a great opportunity for the younger generation coming up and everybody around here.” Says another West Monroe high school student, Dakota Gasca.

This versatile building aims to impact everyone. Officials say it’s a moment that will change the history of West Monroe.

“This project is top notch. It is going to open at full capacity. It is going to do what it’s supposed to do.” Added Mitchell.

The project is expected to be completed within the next 18 months for its grand opening.