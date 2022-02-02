WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced plans for several streets within the city limits to be rehabilitated as part of the Urban Systems Street Program. The City of West Monroe will focus on the following streets:

Natchitoches Street: The project will begin this month for overlay, striping, sidewalk repair, and bike lanes.

Otis Street: Phase 1 of the rehabilitation project will begin in early Spring and will include overlay, the addition of 10-foot sidewalks and a turn lane at North 7th Street intersection. This project will include the portion of Otis Street from North 7th Street to Trenton Street.

Kiroli Road Sidewalks and Striping

Arkansas Road rehabilitation from North 7th Street to Trenton Street

Constitution Drive and Short Constitution Drive

Trenton Street Phase 1 and Phase 2

Otis Street Phase 2

The City of West Monroe is also working on plans for the future rehabilitation of Crossley Street and Linderman Avenue. Funding for the construction of these roadway projects is expected to take place in the next 2-3 years.