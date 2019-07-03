City of West Monroe announces street closures for July 6 fireworks show

(7/3/19) WEST MONROE, La. — The City of West Monroe has announced the list of street closures for the July 6 fireworks show.

The CenturyLink Star Spangled Spectacular fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 over the Ouachita River. The fireworks will be shot from the Endom Bridge.

The following streets will be closed in preparation for the fireworks show:

The Endom Bridge will be closed at 8 p.m. to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Coleman Avenue at South 1st Street will be closed at 8 p.m. and all eastbound traffic will be directed to turn north onto South 1st Street.

North Riverfront Street at the railroad will be closed at 8 p.m.

The northbound lane of the 200 block of South Riverbend Drive will be closed to traffic.

Only patrons of Trapp’s Restaurant will be allowed to park in their parking lot.

The fireworks show is expected to last approximately 15 minutes and the Endom Bridge will reopen once the bridge has been inspected.

