City of Tallulah to host Christmas Along the Bayou festival on December 5th

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 5, 2021, the City of Tallulah will host a Christmas Along the Bayou festival. The schedule of the festivities will take place as listed:
- Arts and Crafts Fair – Courthouse Lawn, 100 N. Cedar Street, Tallulah 9 AM to 4 PM
- Christmas Parade – Beginning at Tallulah High School, 799 N Bayou Drive, Starts at 4 PM
- Christmas Choir Concert – First Baptist Church, 700 N Bayou Drive, Starts at 6 PM
- Fireworks Over the Bayou – Bayou Drive, Tallulah, Starts at 7:15 PM