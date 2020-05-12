City of Tallulah hosts graduation parade for Madison High School seniors

TALLULAH, LA (05/12/20) It’s the special right of passage seniors look forward to at the end of the year, graduating high school.

While COVID-19 has made for a rough and untraditional school year, Tallulah was able to make the day for the 77 Madison High School Graduates.

“Today we wanted to just share with our love, so today we actually gave them a parade” Closetta Louis-Redden, Counselor at Madison High School said.

Friends and family gathered at Tallulah Elementary, decking out their cars with lots of grad swag.

The graduates spent around an hour parading around town, with residents coming out to show their support.

“Senior year is something that you look back on, your memories that last a lifetime. We wanted to make sure our seniors had those memories even though we had COVID-19” Lucille Lovette, Principal at Madison High School said.



The graduating seniors here at Madison High School are very thankful that the community has come together to give them back something, after the year has taken so much from them.

“It’s amazing, everybody coming together. It surely shows they care a lot about us so it makes a big difference about how we all feel about what’s going on right now” Mario Cockerham, Graduating Senior said.

“I see a lot of love out here and I’m very grateful they’re doing this for us” Janiya Bowie, Graduating Senior said.

“It makes me feel good because if it wasn’t for this we probably wouldn’t have a ceremony going on” Jabian Diggs, Graduating Senior said.

“I’m happy to see all of my family and friends out, to keep us, keep us going” Symotryana Long, Graduating Senior said.

“Always be appreciative of your turn, you know, because it came through at a bad moment and we didn’t expect this so I think we should appreciate the time we have and be careful” Janiya Bowie, Graduating Senior said.

The city was also able to arrange a walk for the graduates to pick up their diplomas for this coming Saturday.