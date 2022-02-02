RUSTON,La. (KTVE/KARD) – The city of Ruston may withdraw ambulance services outside the city limits by June 1st if they don’t come to an agreement with the Lincoln Parish Police Jury.

The city is working along with the Lincoln Parish Police Jury to come to an agreement to increase the money needed to upgrade all emergency services.

“This should’ve been addressed years ago, I take full responsibility for it.” Says Mayor of Ruston, Ronny Walker.

“I’ve been mayor for 7 years and we’ve been trying to hopefully change, and they have not. We are working with the Police Jury, we are not gonna leave the people of the Parish without ambulance service.

The city is proposing to increase the contract from $30.000 a year to $120.000. Mayor Walker says the amount of the contract has remained the same for 28 years.

The increase aims to upgrade new equipment, new vehicles and hire more employees.

“From the legal point, we had to exercise that out of the contract because there is no way we can continue providing that service at that level. We need to add at least 6 more EMS firefighters.” Says the Mayor.

“Oh, I think that’s definitely a must. Especially these times right now. And we need to do all we can to upgrade and do what’s good for them.” Says a local resident, Sandra Cooper.

On the other hand, Police Jury Administrador, Doug Pastel, says they are doing everything they can to negotiate and come to a resolution with the city of Ruston.

“I think at this point, we’re having conversations with the jurors. We’re pleased with the services that the city has provided for us and I think we are working really hard to come to a resolution to make sure we continue that great service.” Says Postel.

“I would say there is plenty of money to go around. And better not ask the tax payers for any more, but they need to put it in the right place.” Says another local resident, Chuck Johenston.

A meeting with city officials is scheduled for February 3rd.