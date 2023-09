RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2023, the City of Ruston shared an inside sneak peek of their brand-new Ruston Animal Control Facility. The shelter hopes that the new facility will provide a safe and comfortable environment for the animals as well as make it easier for future adopters to find their new family members.

