City of Ruston makes large advancement in Rock Island Greenway Project

RUSTON, LA (KTVE/KARD) It’s been seven years in the making, but Ruston is now one step closer to completing their ‘Move Ruston Forward’ initiative.

Phase four of the the rock island greenway has now been completed.

The greenway is 7.2 miles long and is ten feet wide and stretches all the way from the north and south sides of the city limits. Anyone who uses it can either walk, run or use a bike on the path. It’s just one of the many ways Ruston is trying to improve the quality of life for its residents.

“We were a 2 college town but yet we had zero bike trails and walking trails, so we immediately said, look, we’ve got to do something. We’ve got the Rock Island Railroad track that ran right through our city, north to south, so we started acquiring right away to do that.” Mayor Ronnie Walker of the City of Ruston.

They still have one more phase to complete, which is their Monroe street section of the greenway