RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 16, 2023, Mayor Ronny Walker will be holding a Town Hall Meeting that will begin at 6:00 PM at the Ruston Civic Center. The topic of discussion will be the five alcohol propositions that will be on the March 25th local-option referendum ballot.

Photo courtesy of City of Ruston

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting if they have any questions regarding the propositions. Mayor Walker is open to answering any questions you may have.