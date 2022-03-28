NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Natchez has announced that a Bike It Out event will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting on Friday, April 15, 2022. The event will be a slow cruise around the city of Natchez on bikes equipped with LED lights and enjoying great Natchez citizens.

Bikers will have the opportunity to have one rest break as each ride is time sensitive. All bikers who are 13-years-old and under must be with an adult. The event will take place as followed:

Fridays and Saturdays from 7:15 PM to 8:20 PM and 8:30 PM to 9:20 PM

Sundays from 7:15 PM to 8:20 PM

Groups of 8 to 14 riders will have a fee of $20 person. Groups of 15 to 16 riders will have a fee of $15 per person. Groups of 17 to 18 riders will have a fee of $13 per person.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 601-443-3066.