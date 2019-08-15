City of Monroe works to improve flood prone area through drainage improvement project

MONROE, La. (08/15/19)– Monroe is about to spend big money to fix a flood prone area, Davis Drive in the king oaks subdivision.

It will cost more than $225,000 to replace more than 700 linear feet of damaged drainage pipes.



The project is designed to remove water and make it less prone to flash flooding. Denmon Engineering personnel say the water will flow from Davis Drive to Jason Drive then across to Memorial Drive into an open drainage canal.



CW&W Contractors Inc. expects the project to be finished before thanksgiving.