City of Monroe to Reopen Community Centers with new health measures

MONROE, LA– The City of Monroe is reopening all city community centers.

Doors will officially open March 1, 2021. Operating hours will move to Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 8p.m. Saturday 11 am- 7:30 pm.

The center will undergo various safety guidelines. Centers will operate at 25% capacity. The safety measures that visitors will have to adhere to include practicing social distancing, hand sanitizing, and washing hands regularly.

Visitors are also asked to minimize personal belongings brought to community centers. However, you will be required to bring your own towels and water bottles.

The basketball gym will also undergo its own new measures which include a limit of 10 people max on the court. There will be limited playtime, and basketballs must be cleaned before and after each use.