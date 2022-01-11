City of Monroe to hold 43rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute

FILE – In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for rights to his archive. HarperCollins released King’s first book more than 60 years ago. The King Estate had been publishing books since 2009 with the Beacon Press. (AP Photo, File)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Civil Rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday is approaching and many have plans to honor that day in different ways. The City of Monroe says the will celebrate this day by hosting an event on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the W.L. “Jack” Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center starting at 1:00 PM.

The 2022 theme is “Renewing Our Community Through Service”.

In recognition and tribute to the many contributions of Dr. King to our mutual history and to our society, the City of Monroe is continuing with a tradition that was started years ago with the presentation of the James Sharp, Jr. Justice Award, the B. D. Robinson Unity Award, the W. L. “Jack” Howard Public Service Award, the Nashall “Shack” Harris Humanitarian Award, the Morris Henry Carroll Education Award, the Lillie “Granny” Goins Community Service Award and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Trailblazer Award. City of Monroe

The event will also be streamed live on the City of Monroe’s Facebook Page. The guest speaker will be Jon Alston, a former NFL player, film director and film producer.